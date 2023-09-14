Sanitary workers screened at medical camp

September 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation organised a special medical camp for sanitary workers at its Palayamkottai Zone office on Thursday.

A team of doctors screened the workers at the camp which was inaugurated by Mayor P.M. Saravanan in the presence of Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and City Health Officer Saroja.

After the registration started at 7 a.m., blood, urine and sputum samples were collected from the workers before 9 a.m., which was followed by screening for eye ailments, cancer, leprosy and tuberculosis. After the investigation reports were collected at 11 a.m., consultation of the workers with the doctors started. Vaccination with Tetanus Toxoid and Hepatitis B were also done at the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said the special medical camp was being organised periodically in urban health and wellness centres for the sanitary workers for early identification and the right line of treatment for diabetes, hypertension, cancer, dental problems, psychological disorders, skin diseases, bone problems, gynaecological issues, etc. After the screening, appropriate lifestyle modification was prescribed along with the medicines.

Following the first-level screening, the sanitary workers would be sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for full body check-up and treatment, if needed. They would be given specialty and super specialty care and consultation based on the findings of the screenings.

“While the initial screening will be done in the urban primary health centres once every three months, the whole body check-up is conducted once a year, all free of cost.,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.

Since 11 of the 236 sanitary workers screened on Thursday needed further treatment, they were referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.