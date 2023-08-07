HamberMenu
Sanitary workers, overhead tank operators demand better wages

August 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers affiliated to CITU stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday.

Workers affiliated to CITU stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Village panchayat level overhead tank operators and sanitary workers on Monday staged a demonstration near the Madurai Collectorate demanding better wages, service regularisation and financial assistance. They urged the authorities to fulfil the long pending demands of the workers.

The workers association affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) led by District General Secretary Pon. Kumaran, put forth a series of demands urging the State government to implement them for the benefit of the workers.

The workers demanded better wages, payment of salary arrears that has been pending for several months, service regularisation of domestic breeding checkers (DBC) employees and those employed at school level and contract workers. The workers also demanded implementation of the provident fund, gratuity, insurance and pension for the workers.

The workers complained that they faced several hardships during work hours. They said that they were not provided proper cleaning equipment. They also complained that the tricycles used for garbage collection were worn out and it was difficult to operate these. They said that the people were also not segregating the garbage which made their task more difficult.

The workers demanded that the authorities should ensure that protective gear like gloves, boots and uniform were provided during the working hours. They said that salary should be disbursed within the fifth day of every month. The workers said that they were entitled to monthly allowance. They also demanded free house site pattas, COVID-19 assistance, assistance for medical treatment and identity cards.

