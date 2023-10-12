Sanitary workers in Tirunelveli Corporation retain jobs as SHGs become a company

October 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The self-help group sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation, who were staring at losing their jobs after the Tamil Nadu government decided to outsource their work, have been saved by a novel method of the urban civic body as these SHGs have been registered as a company for doing the garbage cleaning work.

Since the State government had issued an order in favour of outsourcing sanitary operations done by SHGs to a private company, all Corporations in the State have adopted it. Consequently, they have stopped hiring SHG workers for sanitary works which were given to a private firm.

A corporation official said, “Salem Corporation with 1,238 SHG workers has stopped hiring them. Other Corporations have also stopped hiring SHG workers for sanitary operations and other works. However, Tirunelveli Corporation, besides using the private contract firm’s 500-odd workers, continues till date with 761 SHG workers, considering their condition and their longstanding association with the civic body. Tirunelveli Corporation has converted the SHGs doing this job so far into a company under which they can continue to work till attaining the age of 60. They will not lose their job as it happened in other Corporations.”

As per the new arrangement, all SHGs will be registered as companies through the government’s UDHYOG portal. The workers, who were hitherto part of a SHG, are getting recognised by the government through this registration. They will get all social security benefits such as Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Employees’ Provident Fund, etc.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy., said, “Instead of being workers of an SHG, the sanitary workers will become joint owners of the company with which the Corporation will sign the agreement and give the salary. Apart from sanitary works, they can also be given other works such as water supply. They can do their work in the government offices in the Collectorate and other government offices. Since they are registered with the Corporation, they cannot be terminated from service without the Corporation’s consent. While the sanitary workers’ association with the private firm handpicked for this job will have to be renewed every three years, these SHG workers now under the companies can work up to 60 years. Hence, the system of hiring SHG workers will cease from October and the new system will come into force from November.”

