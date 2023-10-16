Sanitary workers attempt to lay siege to Tirunelveli Corporation; 450 protestors arrested

October 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police on Monday detained 450 sanitary workers, including 300 women, when they started a wait-in protest on Tirunelveli Corporation’s administrative office premises in protest against the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to privatise garbage cleaning operation across the State.

Of the 1,600 sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation, 290 workers are permanent workers, while the remaining 753 are affiliated to self-help groups. The newly inducted Chennai-based contractor administers 530 workers.

After the State government handpicked a private contractor for carrying out sanitary operations in all municipalities and corporations across Tamil Nadu, the SHG-affiliated sanitary workers were on the verge of falling under the control of the private contractor. Condemning the move, the sanitary workers are organising agitations saying the induction of a private company would deny them the salary being given by the Corporation as the contract firm would take a portion of their wages as commission.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Corporation, to find a solution to the issue, asked the SHGs to register themselves as a company through the government portal so that they could continue to work under the newly registered company instead of being controlled by the contractor identified by the government. The Corporation also assured them that they would get benefited under the social security schemes such as Employees State Insurance and Employees Provident Fund schemes.

However, the sanitary workers affiliated to CITU refused to accept it saying that they should be allowed to work under the SHGs and rejected the proposal. They also announced that after commencing indefinite strike they would lay siege to the Corporation’s administrative office.

As the sanitary workers commenced their agitation on Monday, 450 of them were detained by the police and released in the evening.

However, CITU announced in the evening that their agitation would continue until the private contractor was weeded out of the process and the sanitary workers were allowed to work under the SHGs.