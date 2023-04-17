ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitary worker suicide: family seeks compensation, job and dismissal of town panchayat chairperson

April 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

 Thangammal, wife of the sanitary worker, at the Collectorate in Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Seeking the dismissal of Udangudi town panchayat chairperson for alleged abetment to suicide of a sanitary worker, Sudalaimadan, his wife sought compensation and a government job to a family member in a petition submitted to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

 In her petition, Thangammal said her husband was forced to commit suicide after his appeal for promotion as sanitary supervisor was turned down by Executive Officer of Udangudi town panchayat Babu, former chairperson of the urban civic body Ayisha, and her daughter-in-law and present chairperson of the town panchayat Humaira. They also verbally abused him by referring to his caste name.

 “Since these persons drove my husband to take the extreme step, all of them should be arrested. Moreover, Ms. Humaira should be removed from the post of chairperson of Udangudi town panchayat,” Ms. Thangammal said.

 She also appealed to the government for compensation for the sufferings endured by her family and a government job to a family member.

 ‘Cancel patta’

A group of villagers from Muthusamypuram near Vilaathikulam submitted a petition to the Collector seeking cancellation of patta given to a particular family for land on which the panchayat union middle school had been built. They said the school was built 50 years ago on the land donated by a particular community. However, patta for the land was given in the name of a few belonging to a particular family in 2008.

 Since the school building was in a dilapidated condition, it was demolished and those who had patta for the land were claiming ownership of the land. Hence, the Collector should cancel the patta, the villagers said.

Auto rickshaw drivers from Tiruchendur who submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

 A group of autorickshaw drivers of Sannidhi Street Autorickshaw Stand in Tiruchendur submitted a petition accusing a government employee attached to the Department of Highways of disturbing their livelihood. They said the employee, who parked two of his autorickshaws on Sannidhi Street, was disturbing their livelihood and threatening them with removal of their vehicles from the street. Hence, the Collector should protect their livelihood.

 Residents from South Veerapandiapuram, North Silukkanpatti, South Silukkanpatti, Ayyanadaippu, Pandaarampatti and Silverpuram submitted a petition seeking permission for the removal of gypsum from the premises of the sealed Sterlite Copper complex. They said they lost their employment after the closure of the plant in 2018 and, hence, they were seeking its reopening.

 Since the Supreme Court had given guidelines for removing the gypsum and maintaining the greenery inside the plant, permission should be given by the district administration. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Government should also give permission for the reopening of the plant at the earliest considering the livelihood of thousands of families, they added.

