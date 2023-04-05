Sanitary worker suicide case: two arrested

April 05, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly helping the accused in the case pertaining to the suicide of a sanitary worker of Udangudi town panchayat.

After his demand for promotion to ‘sanitary supervisor’ post was reportedly rejected by Executive Officer of Udangudi town panchayat Babu and mother-in-law of the present chairperson Ayisha, who was also the former chairperson of the town panchayat, sanitary worker Sudalaimadan attempted to end his life on March 17.

He died at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on March 23. Before his death, Sudalaimadan told the police that Babu and Ayisha verbally abused him by referring to his caste name as he refused to bribe them for the promotion.

Kulasekarapattinam police registered a case against Babu and Ayisha based on the complaint filed by Sudalaimadan’s wife Thangammal. During investigation, the police found that Babu, Ayisha, her son Ashab and her daughter-in-law and present chairperson of the town panchayat Humaira Fatima were reportedly behind the sanitary worker’s taking the extreme decision.

As the police found that G. Jebasingh, 52, of Udangudi and S. Syed Sirajudeen, 36, of Muthaiahpuram near Thoothukudi were helping the four accused who were absconding, the police arrested them on Tuesday night.

“Since the withdrawal of money using their ATM cards will reveal their location, Jebasingh has given his ATM card to them. While he gave them ₹50,000, Sirajudeen gave them ₹40,000,” the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.