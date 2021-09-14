Madurai

Sanitary worker murdered in drunken brawl

Vehicular traffic on Madurai-Tiruchi highway came to a grinding halt on Tuesday night after villagers blocked the four-way road demanding the arrest of an accused who murdered a sanitary worker S. Nondisamy (46) at Therkkutheru.

The police said that Nondisamy, a Dalit, and a caste Hindu, S. Andisamy (40), were consuming liquor at Sembur. A wordy quarrel erupted between them under the influence of alcohol.

When it took a turn for the worst, Andisamy hit Nondisamy with a wooden log on his head and the victim died at the spot at around 7 p.m. The accused fled from the scene.

Later, relatives of Nondisamy blocked the highway for 30 minutes till 8.40 p.m. They demanded that the absconding accused be arrested and sought compensation for the family members of the deceased.

However, the police pacified them following which the crowd dispersed.

But, again the villagers blocked the road from 9.30 p.m.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range), N. Kamini, and Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, held talks with the agitators.


Comments
