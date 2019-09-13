Sanitary supervisors will be just a call away

Corporation Commissioner V. P. Jayaseelan handed over mobile phones to 120 drinking water valve operators and sanitary supervisors on Friday in a bid to enable the public to reach them easily.

During the inaugural function of the two-day training programme for sanitary supervisors and drinking water valve operators being organised under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Programme, Mr. Jayaseelan handed over the mobile phones.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayaseelan said mobile phones would be given to all drinking water valve operators and sanitary supervisors working in the sixty wards of the Corporation.

This would come in handy for the public to reach them as the mobile phone numbers of the workers would be displayed at vantage points in all wards.

Mr. Jayaseelan also stressed the need for collecting degradable and non-degradable waste separately so as to make the solid waste management programme more effective.