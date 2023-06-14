Sanitary supervisor murdered

June 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TENKASI

A temporary sanitary supervisor of Shencottai Municipality was murdered on the municipal office premises on Wednesday.

Police said M. Rajesh, 27, of Viswanathapuram in Shencottai was working as a temporary sanitary supervisor in the municipality. He came to the municipal office on Wednesday and he was there for a while.

When Rajesh was about to kick-start his motorcycle to leave the premises, an armed gang hacked him from behind, killing him on the spot. Soon, the agitated relatives of Rajesh blocked the main road in front of Shencottai Municipality. After Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson held talks with the protesters, they dispersed.

Collecting CCTV footages from the scene of crime, the police picked up Manthiramurthy, 22, of Nanguneri and his friend Mari, 19, for interrogation.

