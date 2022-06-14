Sanitary conditions poor: AIADMK councillor

TIRUNELVELI

Highlighting the poor sanitary conditions in his ward, AIADMK councillor M. Chandrasekar of ward 28 sat on the floor in front of Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan for a while even as they were receiving petitions from the public during the grievances meet held on Tuesday.

The councillor said the residents of Kallaththi Mudukku Street, Sundarar Street and Bharathi Street under ward 28 in Tirunelveli Town were getting highly contaminated drinking water for the past several days. Since the drinking water mixed with sewage was supplied to the residents, they had to get drinking water from other sources to save their children from water-borne diseases.

“Sewage overflows along these three streets and along Kattalai Palla Theru due to badly maintained drainage channels. So, the corporation should act immediately to solve these issues causing health hazards to the residents,” said Mr. Chandrasekar. It should also instruct the PWD, which had heaped the soil lifted from the Tirunelveli irrigation channel in the children’s park at Vayal Theru, to remove it.

Members of the Tirunelveli District Public Welfare Committee submitted a petition seeking the corporation’s health department officials to take action against eateries packing snacks in newspapers even though the Tamil Nadu government had banned this practice. They were using largely newspapers for packing snacks.

The corporation should instruct the eateries, tea shops and snacks sellers to use ‘butter papers’ for packing snacks and other edible items and then use newspapers over the ‘butter papers’ so that the edible items packed inside would not come in contact with the snacks, they said.

The petitioners urged the Mayor to install steel chairs fixed to the floor in Sri Sakthi Vinayagar bus stop on Nainarkulam Road in Tirunelveli Town for the benefit of physically challenged persons, pregnant women, aged and patients waiting at the bus stop. “As the steel chairs installed at the bus stop had been damaged or removed by miscreants, the corporation should install them in a secure manner again,” said Mr. Mohammed Ayub.

Citing the defunct lights on poles installed along the two-tier Thiruvalluvar Bridge in Tirunelveli Junction, the petitioners urged the corporation to ensure the proper maintenance of these lights. “The two-tier bridge, the identity element of Tirunelveli, should be highlighted with powerful lights,” they said.