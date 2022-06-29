Sanitary complex outside temple premises will be ready in two months, HC told

Considering that Madurai Corporation was taking steps to construct a sanitary complex near the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple premises, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a petition that sought construction of adequate sanitary complex near the temple for devotees and maintenance of the same.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha took note of the submission made by Madurai Corporation that said the work was under progress and within two months it would be completed and made available for public use.

The Deputy Commissioner / Executive Officer of the temple, in a status report, submitted that sanitary complex could not be provided inside the temple precincts as it was against the agama. At the same time, considering the necessity and welfare of the devotees, the temple was maintaining two sanitary complexes outside the temple on the Chithirai Street.

One was located opposite the South Rajagopuram of the temple. The other one was located on the East Chithirai Street, near the East Rajagopuram. The temple does not possess any suitable land for construction of sanitary complex on the North and the West side of the Chithirai Street. But the majority of the devotees use the East and the South towers and they could use the available facilities, the status report said.

A sanitary complex maintained by the Corporation outside the temple was demolished and was being reconstructed under the Smart city project. The temple administration is providing a mobile sanitary complex during temple festivals. The sanitary complex are properly maintained, it was submitted. Taking note of the submission made, the court closed the petition filed by advocate G. D. Manikandan of Madurai.