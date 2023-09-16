ADVERTISEMENT

Sangumal beach cleaned on International Coastal Cleanup Day

September 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Sundar S 5988

A massive coastal cleanup drive was held in Sangumal beach on Saturday on International Coastal Clean-up Day.

Around 200 volunteers from schools, colleges and Fisheries Department, Municipality, research institutes like CMFRI, coastal security police, Navy, NGOs, participated in the clean-up drive.

The programme was aimed at bringing together individuals, communities, and organisations to work together in cleaning up coastal areas, raising awareness of marine litter pollution, and promoting sustainable practices for a healthier ocean ecosystem. The event emphasised the importance of reducing/managing plastic waste.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants collected debris including plastic bags, bottles and cups, glass bottles, cloths, boat discards such as ropes, thermocol buoys and nets, foot wear. The segregated debris was handed over to the municipality for proper disposal.

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran abd Wildlife warden, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar were present along with volunteers from National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Chennai, Ministry of Earth Science, UNDP Small Grant Programme (UNDP-SGP), Rameswaram Municipality and Poompuhar panchayat Fish for All Research and Training Centre of MSSRF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US