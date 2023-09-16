HamberMenu
Sangumal beach cleaned on International Coastal Cleanup Day

September 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Sundar S 5988

A massive coastal cleanup drive was held in Sangumal beach on Saturday on International Coastal Clean-up Day.

Around 200 volunteers from schools, colleges and Fisheries Department, Municipality, research institutes like CMFRI, coastal security police, Navy, NGOs, participated in the clean-up drive.

The programme was aimed at bringing together individuals, communities, and organisations to work together in cleaning up coastal areas, raising awareness of marine litter pollution, and promoting sustainable practices for a healthier ocean ecosystem. The event emphasised the importance of reducing/managing plastic waste.

The participants collected debris including plastic bags, bottles and cups, glass bottles, cloths, boat discards such as ropes, thermocol buoys and nets, foot wear. The segregated debris was handed over to the municipality for proper disposal.

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran abd Wildlife warden, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar were present along with volunteers from National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Chennai, Ministry of Earth Science, UNDP Small Grant Programme (UNDP-SGP), Rameswaram Municipality and Poompuhar panchayat Fish for All Research and Training Centre of MSSRF.

