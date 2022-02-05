Sandwiched between two growth centres

Apart from the six municipalities in Theni district, Uthamapalayam is one of the 22 town panchayats that go to urban local body polls on February 19.

It is squeezed on either side by two municipalities - Chinnamanur on the east and Cumbum on the west. The scorching development in the recent years in these two towns has rubbed on Uthamapalayam too in this very fertile region - Mullaperiyar runs right through the town with 18 wards.

But the town needs much more than the green expanse of paddy fields and slumber-inducing breeze from coconut palms. According to ‘Pasumai’ Senthil, who runs an NGO, the new town panchayat chairperson has a list of work.

The number of beds in the Government Hospital here must be increased to 100 from 30 to meet the growing demand. The public library is functioning on a rented building and the owner is asking it to be vacated. So, a new building for library must be constructed.

Youths aspiring to join police force and military service do exercise and run on the government school playground. But now they are not allowed. The elected council must intervene and set up facilities for them. There is no park for children to play and elders to walk.

Mr. Senthil said the condition of road from Theradi to bus stand and Grama Chavadi to Ammapatti Vilakku has become worse. There are not enough garbage bins in the town. People expect the elected council to find solutions to all these issues, in a better way than former chairman Saira Bhanu.