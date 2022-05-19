Sandalwood seized: two held

DINDIGUL

G. Pandi, 29, and K Raja, 32, of Sithuvarpatti S. K. Nagar in Dindigul district were arrested by the forest department officials on the charge of smuggling sandalwood on Thursday.

Following complaints of sandalwood trees being felled and smuggled at Ayyalur and nearby areas, the district forest officer Prabu had directed the officials to step up the vigil. When the team led by ranger Kumaresan were on surveillance, they spotted the two accused. Interrogations revealed that they had sandalwood worth ₹ 10,000 in their possession. The officers were examining the accused.