Sand laden lorries seized

The Kallal Police seized sand laden lorries and other heavy equipment from a gang on Thursday night.

They said that following the Madras High Court Bench directive, surveillance on sand mining had been intensified. They seized the lorries. The VAO has lodged a complaint. Patrolling teams have been entrusted with the task of monitoring movement of lorries during odd hours throughout the day, especially along the Vaigai bed and near check posts.

In some locations, the police have been patrolling with revenue and mines officials. Special control room had been opened at the Collector’s office and the Collector J Jayakanthan has been directly supervising seizures on a daily basis.

Superintendent of Police Rohith Nathan has instructed all sub-division officers to be alert and register cases against sand miners and seize vehicles. Habitual offenders may have to face stern action as well. Recently, a policeman in Theni district was arrested after he was allegedly found to have connived with a sand mining gang.