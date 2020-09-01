Drive against illegal sand mining

01 September 2020 21:09 IST

The district police have released the number of cases registered in the last eight months thereby sending a strong message that illegal sand mining activities would not be permitted.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said that 162 cases were booked between January and August. As many as 180 people were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The police seized 66 tractors, nine lorries and dipper trucks, four JCBs, 76 bullock carts, 22 two-wheelers and nine three-wheelers allegedly used in sand mining activities.

The SP said a review of cases indicated that three persons had been habitual offenders. So, the police recommended detention of the three persons under Goondas’ Act. The public can inform the police about illegal sand mining activities. Strict surveillance at all check posts, assisted by CCTV cameras, would ensure that the natural resources were preserved. He warned of severe action against those who committed the crime repeatedly.

Advertising

Advertising

Welcoming the steps taken by the police, social activists and environment protection groups said the police can examine the possibilities of posting youth from respective police station limits to share information about illegal sand mining activities. Periodic counselling on legal consequences would act as a deterrent to the accused, who on many occasions, claimed to be carriers and were unaware of laws.