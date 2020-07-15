‘Illegal sand quarrying rampant’

Taking a serious view of illegal sand quarrying in Karur district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered show cause notice to the Karur district administration for failing to curb the illegal activities.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the district administration in the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Madhavan from Manmangalam in Karur district.

The petitioner complained of rampant sand quarrying in the stretch between the bridge in Thavittupalayam that connects Karur district with Namakkal district and the railway bridge and road bridge at Vangal. Due to illegal sand quarrying from the Cauvery, people who were dependent on the water for irrigation and drinking water purposes were put to much hardship. The illegally quarried sand was transported to nearby states. It has caused depletion of the groundwater level in the area. Several representations have been sent to the authorities concerned but they have not responded to the complaint, he said.