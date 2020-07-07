Madurai

PIL petitions filed against illegal sand quarrying

Taking a serious view of the fact that illegal sand quarrying was continuing in Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the respective district administrations to file their counter affidavits.

Hearing two separate public interest litigation petitions, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Virudhunagar and the Sivaganga district administrations to file their counter affidavits and adjourned the hearing till July 23.

