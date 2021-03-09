Madurai

Sand sculpture stresses the need to vote

A sand sculpture to create awareness among the public to cast their votes was set up in Madurai on Tuesday.  

A sand sculpture emphasising the need to vote in the upcoming assembly elections was displayed near Arapalayam here on Tuesday.

Collector T. Anbalagan inspected the sand sculpture along with district administration officials.

The district administration is conducting various activities every day to ensure 100% voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly elections. All these activities are conducted as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme.

The Collector also pasted stickers on two-wheelers to emphasise the importance of voting. Cultural performances were also held to encourage the members of the public to vote.

