Sand mining gang takes revenge on informer

RAMANATHAPURAMAfter a suspected fatal road accident case was altered as a murder case, the relatives of the deceased person agreed to take the body from the government hospital here on Monday.

Police said that on Saturday, a 22-year-old youth identified as Aravindan, son of Vairavakesu of North Street in Devipattinam in the district, was declared as dead in a road accident, the police registered a case under the relevant sections.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Aravindan had been to Ramanathapuram with his friend identified as Kalyankumar, 23. On return, a speeding car collided with the two-wheeler in which Aravindan suffered head injury and subsequently died at the Government Hospital.

When the family members suspected the hand of a gang behind the incident, they made a representation to the Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar. The Pudiya Tamilagam and CPI functionaries also appealed to the police to probe.

Based on a complaint, when police probed, it indicated that a sand mining gang had allegedly been behind the death of Aravindan, son of a building contractor. It is said that a gang, which had been arrested recently, was under the impression that Aravindan had informed the police after which they were arrested.

To take revenge, the gang had closely followed him on Saturday and while he was on the two-wheeler, the gang hit him to death thus settling scores.

When the issue came to light, police arrested Sethupathi of Devipattinam, while Saravanan surrendered. A hunt is on to secure the remaining three persons.

After the family members were informed about the action taken, they received the body.