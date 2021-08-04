Sand deposit on Manappad beach to be removed

Thoothukudi

04 August 2021 19:33 IST

The sand accumulated at the estuary in the coastal village of Manappad that hampers the movement of the country boats would be removed within a next few days, District Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

After inspecting the sand accumulated at the estuary in Manappad, Dr. Senthil Raj said that since the Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan was keen on removing the sand deposits at the estuary and constructing groyne to prevent recurrence of sand accumulation, an announcement in this connection would be out very soon.

Dr. Senthil Raj also said Manappad would get a cold storage facility so that the fishermen could sell their catches whenever the price goes up.

ASP, Tiruchendur Harsh Singh, District Revenue Officer, Tiruchendur Kokila, Joint Director of Fisheries Amal Xavier and Assistant Director Vijayaraghavan were present.