Sanction loan to student by excluding condition, HC directs bank

Bringing relief to a medical student, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed a bank in Tenkasi district to proceed with the sanction of education loan to the student by excluding a pre-release condition.

The court was hearing a petition filed by P. Sibiga Dharshini. The petitioner is a student of Sree Ramakrishna Medical College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Kanniyakumari district. She had applied for an educational loan under Vidya Jyothi Education Loan with Indian Overseas Bank in Tenkasi district in 2020.

Under these circumstances, a non-governmental organisation stuck posters in the locality condemning the bank manager stating that education loans were not sanctioned to deserving students hailing from economically poor families. It was said that the father of the petitioner was an office-bearer in the NGO at that time.

In 2021, the bank issued a loan sanction order to the petitioner and imposed some pre-release conditions. One of the conditions was to apologise for sticking the posters against the bank. This was challenged in the present petition.

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that the wordings in the posters by no stretch of imagination can be taken as defamatory against the bank officials or the bank. Pasting a poster and distributing handbills have been recognised as modes of protest.

In a democratic society any one can raise voice against the omission or commission on the part of the officials of the government machinery or the public sector concerns, but they should not cross the Lakshman Rekha, the court observed.

Even assuming that the petitioner’s father was the then office-bearer of the NGO, pasting of posters condemning for non-granting of education loan cannot be taken as against the bank and that cannot be a ground for seeking apology from the petitioner, who has nothing to do with the pasting of posters. A nationalised bank cannot treat the loan applicant, a student, as a person at their command, the court observed.

The court held that the imposition of the condition by the bank cannot be sustained and the same was liable to be quashed. The court directed the bank to proceed with the sanction of loan by excluding the condition.

