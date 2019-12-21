Sanction awaited for additional chambers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was informed by the State on Friday that the administrative sanction of the government was awaited for the construction of additional advocate chambers at the High Court Bench.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran posted the contempt petition filed by advocate S.M. Ananthamurugan for reporting compliance to January 21.

In his contempt petition, the advocate said that there was a need for additional advocate chambers at the High Court Bench.

The High Court had passed an order directing the Registrar General of the Madras High Court to send a proposal to the State government on this issue. .

The State government was in turn directed to consider the proposal and pass appropriate orders granting approval on or before March 31, 2019.

However, with no appropriate orders passed in this regard, the contempt petition was filed, the advocate said.