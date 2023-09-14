Sanatana Dharma is threat to democracy: Thirumavalavan

September 14, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Madurai

While democracy is being challenged by fascism worldwide, it was only in India that democracy was under threat from Sanatana Dharma, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Addressing the ‘Social Justice Conference’, organised by students of Law Colleges here on Thursday, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that Sanatana Dharma, described as eternal dharma, did not want to bring about any changes to codes. After Independence, the Constitution of India was carefully formulated with the broad ideas of sovereignty, democracy and republic to demolish the old structure of India.

The leaders had consciously avoided a State religion for India, as Hindiusm promoted discrimination by virtue of people’s birth, he said. It did not recognise social justice, equality and fraternity.

Even before the then Indira Gandhi government introduced the ideas of social and secular in the Preamble to the Constitution, India had remained a secular State. “But, since she feared that the country could be made a Hindu State in future, she introduced social and secular into the Preamble,” he said.

Sanatana Dharma divided people not only based on varnas, but also on gender. “It would never allow women to be treated equally with men, despite her academic and professional achievements. She would be dictated by her father, husband and son all through her life,” he said.

A woman upon becoming widow would lose her right over her hair, flowers, kumkum and colourful saris. Sanatana Dharma which promoted graded inequality would discriminate people even by virtue of the place they lived and also by the cremation yard.

Just because the Constitution was bringing about social changes towards ensuring equality, the Hinduvta forces, who felt threatened, were now trying to uphold Sanatana Dharma.

“If the Bharatiya Janata Party is elected once again, it would replace the Constitution with Sanatana Dharma and attempt to make India a Hindu nation,” he warned.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Technology, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said “kula kalvi” system could be abolished by caste Hindus following in the footsteps of Brahmins.

“The Brahmins who were archakas by profession in the past had gone to become doctors, engineers, munsiffs and advocates; so can others follow different professions,” he said.

Tamil Puligal Katchi leader Nagai Tiruvalluvan, Social Democratic Party of India State president Nellai Mubarak and advocate Pasumpon Pandian also spoke.