‘Samprokshanam’ performed

June 28, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees witnessing the ‘samprokshanam’ being performed at Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadicombu near Dindigu on Wednesday.

Devotees witnessing the ‘samprokshanam’ being performed at Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadicombu near Dindigu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Thousands of devotees witnessed the ‘samprokshanam’ performed in a grand manner at the famous Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadicombu near here on Wednesday.

The last samprokshanam was conducted in 2009. After the Tamil Nadu government accorded the permission, the HR&CE officials made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony with the conduct of ‘balalayam’ following which yagasala pujas were performed since June 25.

The Bhattacharyars performed thirumanjanam and took the holy water to the gopurams and sprinkled it on the sannidhis marking the ‘samprokshanam’ at the auspicious timing at 9.30 a.m. Chanting “Govinda, Govinda,” the devotees, who had come from far and near, witnessed the series of pujas.

In the evening, the celestial wedding was conducted and the presiding deities were taken out in the Garuda Vahanam, HR&CE Assistant Commissioner Suresh and other officials said.

Police had made elaborate bandobust arrangements and special bus services were also made by the transport department, the officials said.

