Samprokshanam performed on rajagopuram at Alagarkoil

November 23, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees witness the samprokshanam of the rajagopuram of Kallazhagar Temple in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Chanting Govinda Govinda, devotees from far and near witnessed the samprokshanam performed on the rajagopuram (Pathinettam Padi Karuppaswami) here on Thursday.

The HR&CE officials had made elaborate arrangements and priests performed special pujas and abishekams on the occasion.

For the benefit of the devotees, the temple administration had organised Kalaimamani Mangayarkarasi for a live commentary of the samprokshanam proceedings.

The temple administration had also arranged anna dhanam for the devotees on the occasion at the temple.

