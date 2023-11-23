HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samprokshanam performed on rajagopuram at Alagarkoil

November 23, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thousands of devotees witness the samprokshanam of the rajagopuram of Kallazhagar Temple in Madurai on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees witness the samprokshanam of the rajagopuram of Kallazhagar Temple in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Chanting Govinda Govinda, devotees from far and near witnessed the samprokshanam performed on the rajagopuram (Pathinettam Padi Karuppaswami) here on Thursday.

The HR&CE officials had made elaborate arrangements and priests performed special pujas and abishekams on the occasion.

For the benefit of the devotees, the temple administration had organised Kalaimamani Mangayarkarasi for a live commentary of the samprokshanam proceedings.

The temple administration had also arranged anna dhanam for the devotees on the occasion at the temple.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.