Samprokshanam performed at Sri Koodal Azhagar Temple in Madurai

January 21, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Amidst chanting of ‘Govinda.... Govinda’ and other Vedic hymns, thousands of devotees witnessed the samprokshanam performed in a grand manner at the famous Sri Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in Madurai on Sunday.

The Balalayam commenced in 2021 in the Koodal Azhagar temple, which is one among the ‘Divya Desam’ shrines and attracts devotees from far and near through out the year.

The last samprokshanam was performed in 2006.

Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the holy water was taken to the gopurams atop the temple at the auspicious time 8.45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Using sprinklers, the devotees, who had congregated at the shrine, received the holy water.

The bhattacharyars said that the samprokshanam was performed in ‘kumba lagnam’ and the yaga sala pujas were conducted since January 17.

The presiding deities Sri Sundararaja Perumal, Sridevi and Boomidevi, Sri Madhuravalli Thayar, Sri Andal and among other sannidhis in the temple were given a facelift. “The pillars and other structures too were renovated”, Deputy Commissioner (HR&CE) M Ramasamy said.

The Divyaprabandham and Saathumurai were conducted and after 11 a.m., the HR&CE officials allowed the “Sarva darshan”. The “Garudasevai” was held in the evening around the Masi Streets.

Trustees from the Venugopala Swami Kainkaryam Trust run by the TVS group and other donors were honoured on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner (HR&CE) G. Selvi said.

The Madurai City Police had made elaborate bandobust arrangements. In view of the samprokshanam, traffic was diverted since morning.