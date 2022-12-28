ADVERTISEMENT

Samples of 24 air passengers collected

December 28, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who reached Madurai airport from China via Sri Lanka on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19. Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel said they were asymptomatic and advised strict home isolation in Virudhunagar.

“The samples of the two persons, a woman and her child, have been sent to Chennai for whole genome sequencing,” he added.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said 70 passengers had travelled along with the two infected persons. “Twenty-four of the passengers belonged to Madurai city. Samples have been collected from 17 of them. Efforts are on to reach out to the remaining seven while the DDH officials in nearby districts are coordinating with the other co-passengers,” he said.

He said the husband of the woman who tested positive was also screened on December 26 and his result turned out to be negative. “He had returned from China two weeks ago,” added Mr. Kumar.

