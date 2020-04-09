‘Samples lifted from 70 ‘high-risk contacts’

Samples from 70 ‘high-risk contacts,’ who were closely associated with 17 COVID-19 positive cases from the district have been lifted for analysis, while 158 ‘low-risk contacts’ have been put in home quarantine, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said separate teams comprising representatives from the departments of police, revenue, health and local body had been deployed to monitor the home quarantined. Localities of positive cases such as Kayathar, Boldenpuram, Ramasamypuram, Kaayalpattinam, Authoor, Seythnganallur and Petmanagar had been declared as containment zones and disinfection was going on intensely.

After sealing the areas, door-to-door inspections were going on to identify the infected persons, if any. Since the six-day-long disinfection of Kaayalpattinam Government Hospital had been completed as per protocol, it would be ready for functioning after obtaining mandatory certificate from Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Two mobile medical units were deployed near the hospital to meet the medical needs of Kaayalpattinam residents during the closure.

A private hospital that closed down temporarily for disinfection after a lab technician and two of her family members tested positive could resume operation only after cent per cent sanitisation was ensured.

“Patients of this hospital, who are undergoing periodic dialysis there, may make use of the facilities in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. If these patients want to have transportation facility, they can use 108 ambulance service,” Mr. Sandeep said.

He said 6,093 physically challenged and 8,500 migrant labourers from other States were being provided with essential commodities with the help of 2,245 volunteers, while Amma Unavagam was feeding 7,982 persons everyday.

Also, COVID–19 relief of ₹1,000 had been given to 97% of ration cardholders and 65% of them had received free essential commodities for April.