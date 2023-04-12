ADVERTISEMENT

Sambar deer fatally knocked down

April 12, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified vehicle fatally knocked down a sambar deer on Cheranmahadevi – Kalakkad Road on Wednesday. When the three-year-old female deer came out of the reserve forest situated close to the foothills of the Western Ghats and crossed the road, apparently in search of food and water, it was hit on the snout by a vehicle. With profuse bleeding from nose and mouth, the animal died on the spot. After the passers-by alerted Forest Department personnel about the road kill, the officials took the carcass for a post-mortem examination.

