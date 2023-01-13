Samathuva Pongal celebrated with fervour

January 13, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Ushering in the festive spirits, Collector S. Visakan on Friday took part in the ‘Samathuva Pongal’ celebrations held at Samathuvapuram in Adiyanoothu panchayat in Dindigul Panchayat Union. Dindigul District Monitoring Officer Sankar was also present.

According to a press release, the Collector administered a pledge on equality as part of the event. Later, he saw the colourful kolams drawn by members of the Self Help Groups (SHGs) and distributed welfare schemes to SHGs and prizes to the winners in the competitions held as part of the celebration.

Further, Mr Visakan took part in ‘Sugathara Pongal’ celebrated in Emmakalpuram Panchayat in Sanarpatti Panchayat Union where he distributed prizes to winners of various competitions and felicitated conservancy workers for their service.

Cleanliness drives were carried out in all panchayats on January 12 and 13 as part of the celebrations which included desilting of drains and channels. The events saw the participation of all the elected local body representatives and the community.

The spirit of togetherness and brotherhood was upheld in the celebrations held in most schools, colleges and a few government offices across the district where students, faculty and administrative staff – of different faiths – turned up in traditional attire and prepared pongal.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Project Officer of Mahalir Thittam Director N. Saravanan and others were present.