‘Samanatham tank waiting to be declared a bird sanctuary’

Published - October 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 300 rare species of birds were sighted at Samanatham tank in Tirupparankundram block in Madurai. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday was informed by the authorities that the Forest Department had sent a proposal to the State to declare Samanatham tank in Madurai district as a bird sanctuary.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate R. Manibharathi of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to declare Samanatham tank as a bird sanctuary. The petitioner said the tank, located in Tirupparankundram block, measured 550 acres. Over 300 rare species of birds were sighted at the tank which also supported a variety of plant and animal life, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to declare the tank, being maintained by the Public Works Department, as a bird sanctuary under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He said that though he had made a representation to the authorities concerned to this effect no action was taken.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri took into account the fact that a proposal had already been sent in this regard and disposed of the petition.

