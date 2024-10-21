GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Samanatham tank waiting to be declared a bird sanctuary’

Published - October 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Over 300 rare species of birds were sighted at Samanatham tank in Tirupparankundram block in Madurai.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday was informed by the authorities that the Forest Department had sent a proposal to the State to declare Samanatham tank in Madurai district as a bird sanctuary.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate R. Manibharathi of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to declare Samanatham tank as a bird sanctuary. The petitioner said the tank, located in Tirupparankundram block, measured 550 acres. Over 300 rare species of birds were sighted at the tank which also supported a variety of plant and animal life, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to declare the tank, being maintained by the Public Works Department, as a bird sanctuary under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He said that though he had made a representation to the authorities concerned to this effect no action was taken.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri took into account the fact that a proposal had already been sent in this regard and disposed of the petition.

