ADVERTISEMENT

Sam C. Bose, Madurai’s renowned plastic surgeon, no more

April 06, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Dr Bose, 95, died at a private hospital in Madurai on April 5, following a lung infection; his funeral is to be held on April 8

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Sam C. Bose, renowned plastic surgeon, died in Madurai on April 5, 2024. File photograph

Renowned plastic surgeon, Sam Chandra Bose, 95, passed away in Madurai following a lung infection and age-related illnesses, at a private hospital on Friday, April 5, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Bose was born on April 4, 1929 in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district. One of the first plastic surgeons in the country, he was an alumnus of Madras Medical College and served in the government sector.

In 1961, Dr. Bose was transferred to Madurai Medical College to start and establish the Department of Plastic Surgery. Promoting the department single-handedly, he was instrumental in creating awareness about the speciality of plastic surgery then, in light of the many cases of burns reported in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dedicated surgeon, Dr. Bose also moulded hundreds of plastic surgeons in Madurai, and was instrumental in Madurai Medical College’s plastic surgery department being ranked among the top in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Much-loved among his peers and those who came after him, Dr. Bose regularly attended the reunions of different batches and addressed the gatherings, recalling the good old days at MMC.

Dr. Bose is survived by his two daughters Anuradha Bose and Renu Bose and his son, Vinod Bose. Dr. Bose’s wife Saroja Bose died in 2010.

Family members said the body will be at Dr Bose’s residence in K.K. Nagar, Madurai from noon on Sunday, April 7. On April 8, a funeral service will be held at the CSI Cathedral Church, Narimedu followed by burial at Thathaneri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US