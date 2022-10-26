Salt production season ends, but production is affected

Salt production has come to a halt in Thoothukudi.

The salt production has ended on a sour note as over 40% of the production from pans in the district has been affected due to unfavourable weather conditions.

With more than 30,000 saltpan workers, the district produces 25 lakh tonnes of salt every year at Vembar, Veppalodai, Tharuvaikulam, Ayyanarpuram, Muthaiahpuram, Mullakkadu, Mukkaani, Pazhaya Kaayal, Pullaaveli, Kovankaadu and Arumuganeri to stand second in the country after Gujarat.

Though preliminary works for producing salt starts in mid-January after the end of the northeast monsoon, salt production would move to top gear between April and September, the season during which the windy summer would be merciless with sweltering heat. The ‘salt season’ would come to an end in mid-October as the northeast monsoon starts.

Since the district experienced intermittent showers this year during July and August, the ‘peak season’ salt production has been badly hit.

“While we did not experience strong westerly wind this year during the month of ‘Aadi’, which would substantially increase the production, the production was hit. To make things worse, we had intermittent rain in July and August to half the production this year. We’ve so far produced only 12.50 lakh tonnes of salt so far this year as against the average annual production of 25 lakh tonnes,” says A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, secretary of Thoothukudi District Small Salt Manufacturers Association.

Even though the northeast monsoon, which would start usually in the second week of October, is yet to commence, it did not facilitate the salt production with mild showers intermittently visiting the district to herald the start of the monsoon within a week.

“So, against these odds, some pans have produced 65% of salt while production has come down to 55% in most of the pans. On an average, salt production has been hit more than 60% (15 lakh tonnes as against the capacity of 25 lakh tonnes) this year,” says Mr. Dhanapalan.

Of this, 9 lakh tonnes salt has been sold and 6 lakh tonnes of salt has been kept in the godowns to meet the domestic needs until production resumes in March next year.

“The prevailing rate for the salt is Rs. 3,000 per tonne, a reasonably good price, which may go up further after the monsoon starts and if the demand increases,” he anticipates.