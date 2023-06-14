Salt production picks up in Thoothukudi with the arrival of westerly wind

June 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Salt production in Thoothukudi district, which remained hit between March and May due to isolated summer showers, has moved to top gear following the westerly wind that started lashing the southern districts since June 7.

The district annually produces 25 lakh tonnes of salt and stands next to Gujarat in the country. The production reaches its peak between April and September. Though northeast monsoon between October and December failed last year, the salt production which would actually start after mid-January had to be postponed due to unseasonal showers in the first month.

When the manufacturers started preparatory work in February, it was expected that salt production would be on ascending note with the onset of early summer. However, isolated summer showers between March and May played spoilsport, much to the disappointment of salt producers.

“The arrival of westerly wind has rekindled our hopes. After the strong westerly wind and hot summer, salt production has increased significantly,” says A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, former secretary of Thoothukudi District Small Salt Manufacturers’ Association.

According to him, the district has so far produced only 20% of its annual capacity of 25 lakh tonnes in the first five months due to disruptions caused by unseasonal summer rain. And the production is likely to reach up to 35% before June-end.

“If the weather is conducive for salt production in the coming months, we can achieve up to 75% of our total capacity. We’re now getting up to ₹2,500 per tonne based on the quality of salt, which is a good price. We hope this trend will continue,” Mr. Dhanapalan said.