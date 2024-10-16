Salt production ends on disappointing note in Thoothukudi

With onset of the northeast monsoon, salt production along the coastal region of Thoothukudi district is drawing to a close on a disappointing note.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 90% of the production in salt pans from Arumuganeri to Vembar is over. Even those that are working will close down in a day or two as the rain starts,” said former secretary of Small-scale Salt Manufacturers Association A.R.A.S. Dhanabalan.

While there were around 20,000 acres of salt pans in the district, the production was only around 50% in 2024. “As against the total production of 25 lakh tonnes of salt, we could manufacture only around 13 lakh tonnes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deluge of December 2023 reported across the district left a devastating trail of damage in the salt pans. “It took a lot of time and energy to repair the damaged salt pans. Even after a delayed start, the unseasonal rain further affected salt production till May,” Mr. Dhanabalan said.

The salt manufacturers lost around six lakh tonnes of stock to rain in December. After the loss of stock, they also lost production due to rain for a good period of the production season between January to October. The closure of the salt pans for production would render some 20,000 workers unemployed for the next three months till the work of preparing the salt pans resumed in January.

“Some of them will get work when maintenance work of the pans are taken up. Others will find some other work,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.