Salt producers in Thoothukudi keep their fingers crossed as production process likely to get delayed

January 21, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon, salt manufacturers in Thoothukudi district have heaved a sigh of relief.

The December 2023 floods had severely damaged the saltpans across the district including Vembar, Muthiahpuram, Mullakudi and Arumuganeri. Close to 20,000 acres of saltpans, which engaged nearly 30,000 workers, produced 25 lakh metric tons of salt every year. The district stands second after Gujarat in salt production in the country.

The floods had resulted in complete destruction of land, borewells and motors. In many locations, heaps of sand had accumulated at the saltpans. “Usually, it takes ₹25,000 for cleaning the saltpans every year before starting production. Now, we may have to spend anywhere between ₹50,000 and ₹three lakh,” ARAS Dhanapalan, a salt producer, said on Sunday. He is also a senior member of the Thoothukudi Salt Manufacturers Association.

₹100-crore loss

The floods hit salt stocks worth ₹100 crore and nearly six lakh tons of salt were washed away.

The salt manufacturing process, which begins around January every year, would pick up from April and end around September. The six months used to be the peak period for production. However, this time, it is not going to be like that as the salt-pans have been badly damaged.

The process of cleaning itself may get delayed and the actual production may begin only by May, which means, the production may be hit by 40% to 50% this year. The salt producers have to buy the produce from other States as they have only four lakh tons in hand, which may last only till March, members of the association said.

The District Industries Centre had promised to provide ₹three lakh as loans to the salt producers. This may not be sufficient to meet out the expenses. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should consider giving us ₹5 lakh each, they added.

