GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salt producers in Thoothukudi keep their fingers crossed as production process likely to get delayed

January 21, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193
Renovation work in progress at a saltpan in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Renovation work in progress at a saltpan in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

With the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon, salt manufacturers in Thoothukudi district have heaved a sigh of relief.

The December 2023 floods had severely damaged the saltpans across the district including Vembar, Muthiahpuram, Mullakudi and Arumuganeri. Close to 20,000 acres of saltpans, which engaged nearly 30,000 workers, produced 25 lakh metric tons of salt every year. The district stands second after Gujarat in salt production in the country.

The floods had resulted in complete destruction of land, borewells and motors. In many locations, heaps of sand had accumulated at the saltpans. “Usually, it takes ₹25,000 for cleaning the saltpans every year before starting production. Now, we may have to spend anywhere between ₹50,000 and ₹three lakh,” ARAS Dhanapalan, a salt producer, said on Sunday. He is also a senior member of the Thoothukudi Salt Manufacturers Association.

₹100-crore loss

The floods hit salt stocks worth ₹100 crore and nearly six lakh tons of salt were washed away.

The salt manufacturing process, which begins around January every year, would pick up from April and end around September. The six months used to be the peak period for production. However, this time, it is not going to be like that as the salt-pans have been badly damaged.

The process of cleaning itself may get delayed and the actual production may begin only by May, which means, the production may be hit by 40% to 50% this year. The salt producers have to buy the produce from other States as they have only four lakh tons in hand, which may last only till March, members of the association said.

The District Industries Centre had promised to provide ₹three lakh as loans to the salt producers. This may not be sufficient to meet out the expenses. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should consider giving us ₹5 lakh each, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.