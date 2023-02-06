HamberMenu
Salem youth ends life in Madurai after losing money on online rummy

February 06, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old youth M. Gunaseelan, from Salem reportedly ended his life after he lost money by playing online rummy, here on Sunday.

The police said that Gunaseelan from Arisipalaym in Salem district, along with his brother, Pasupathi (26), had been working in a hotel in Anna Nagar. They were staying in a room at Tahsildar Nagar.

Gunaseelan was found dead in his room on Sunday evening.

In his complaint, Pasupathi said that the deceased had been playing online rummy for the last six months. He had lost lot of money and had borrowed as much as ₹50,000.

Pasupathi had helped him to repay the loan.

However, Gunaseelan continued to play the online game and again borrowed money and was frustrated as he had again lost it.

Anna Nagar police have regsitered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

