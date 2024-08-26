Sale of Vinayaka idols apace in Madurai city

Sale and production of Vinyaka idols are apace here as celebrations of Chathurthi are nearing.

The production of idols, which was hampered due to the week-long evening rains, is again back on track as the rains slowed down, said traders and producers.

The traders said they witnessed a change in the tendency of people in preferring nominal idols to the coloured and decorated ones. They felt the change in people’s preference might be because of the ill effects synthetic colours on the environment.

Due to repeated awareness messages and fines imposed on producers, they too have learned lessons and have changed to water colours for painting the idols, they said.

Inflation in the prices of raw materials over the years has also been a major reason for the producers shifting from synthetic materials to eco-friendly materials like chalk powder and coir.

Sukharam, a producer near Mattuthavani, said that he has been in this business for more than 25 years. “The prices of raw materials have seen a dramatic increase. Even the price of coir which was around ₹ 350 to ₹400 has now increased to about ₹ 1,000,” he added.

Other changes like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have also played a huge role in increasing the price of raw materials, he said.

Another producer named M. Sundar from Vilachery said that as their procurement volume is always huge, they have not experienced such a huge change in prices.

“The increase in price I feel is in accordance with the market prices which are always on the rise every other year,” Mr. Sundar added.

A customer from Melur, who had planned to place a 12-foot idol in their local temple, said they never considered the price of the idol as it has always been a celebration to them.

He also mentioned that, as an individual, when buying compact idols for their houses, the price would be a major factor. He said he had felt it had gone up tremendously in the past 10 years.