Sale of vegetables, fruits at doorstep begins

Social welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan flags off vegetable vehicle in Thoothukudi.

24 May 2021 18:51 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Sale of fruits and vegetables to the public at their doorstep through 535 vehicles being operated by the urban and the rural local bodies commenced in the district on Monday in the wake of the intensified COVID-19 lockdown.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the mobile fruit and vegetable units in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu, MP S. Gnanathiraviam and Tirunelveli MLA Abdul Wahab.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the sale, Mr. Thennarasu said the exercise had been taken up to ensure the availability of the fruits and vegetables to the residents at their doorsteps as they should not come out of their homes unnecessarily in the wake of intensified lockdown. To make the sale effective, 535 vehicles would move around in the district - 322 in rural areas, 80 within Tirunelveli Corporation, 18 in Ambasamudram and Vickramasingapuram municipalites, 115 in 18 town panchayats based on population strength in the rural areas.

Fruits and the vegetables purchased through ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ would be sold to the residents at the right price.

Pushcarts were also being used to reach people living in narrow lanes at the right price without any violation of lockdown.

Mr. Thennarasu said the reason behind the unprecedented price of fruits and vegetables on Sunday was due to the ‘panic buying’ by the consumers that jacked the demand manifold.

Mr. Thennarasu, while appealing to the people to come forward for vaccination, said COVID Care Centers were being established in Koodankulam and Valliyoor in the wake of spike in number of cases in Radhapuram area even as mobile testing and vaccination units were on the move in rural areas of the district.

To help the rural population, round-the-clock COVID-19 control rooms had been established in all 9 panchayat unions of the district to help the public in no time for any assistance regarding treatment for the viral infection.

In Thoothukudi district, Ministers for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the sale of fruits and vegetables through vehicles in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj.

In Tenkasi district, Collector G. S. Sameeran inaugurated the sale at Kuththukkalvalasai. “We have made arrangements for this sale through 85 four-wheelers and 350 two-wheelers across the district,” Dr. Sameeran said.

In Kanniyakumari, Collector M. Aravind inaugurated the sale of vegetable and fruits through vehicles.