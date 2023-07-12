HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sale of tomato at ration shop begins in Dindigul district

July 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Tomato being sold at a ration shop at Murugabhavanam in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Tomato being sold at a ration shop at Murugabhavanam in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Sale of tomatos through ration shops began in Dindigul city on Wednesday.

On the first day, the officials supplied around 450 kg of tomatoes through select 10 ration shops.

Officials of the Department of Cooperatives have bought tomatoes directly from the farmers and were selling it at ₹ 60 a kg.

“We have distributed the tomatoes to the 10 shops. The salesman would sell a maximum of one kg of tomato to each cardholder,” an official said.

The consumers can use one kg of tomato for the next three days. Hence, the priority in selling of the tomatoes would be given to those who had not bought it on Wednesday.

Efforts were taken to increase the supply of tomatoes through ration shops in the coming days. “If the sale of tomato through the ration shop continued even for one more week, the prices will fall even in the open market,” the official said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.