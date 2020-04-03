Sale of tender coconuts resumes

TIRUCHI

Tender coconut vendors in the city, who had been hit by poor sales and arrivals over the past few days owing to the lockdown enforced to check the COVID 19 pandemic, have started resuming sales over the past couple of days in parts of the city.

Over the past week, many tender coconut vendors had to shut shop as the authorities began to strictly enforce the prohibitory orders. After the prohibitory orders were enforced, most vendors were shooed away by the police and other officials.

In the past few days, the vendors have been allowed to resume their trade but with restriction - they can sell the nuts only till 2.30 in the afternoon. Quite a few of the coconut vendors on Thillai Nagar Main Road could be seen back in business on Friday. But they were far and few between in other parts of the city.

Some have started getting loads from usual suppliers. “We have started getting loads from Pollachi over the past couple of days. I was already left with about 150 nuts and I resumed sales only a couple of days back,” said Mani, a vendor.

Though the city heads towards the peak summer when tender coconuts would usually be in big demand, most vendors report that sales is dull due to the curfew.

“I used to sell a load of 500 coconuts in two days. Now the coconuts are hardly moving,” said Lakshmi, one of the vendors on Thillai Nagar Main Road, pointing to the bunches of coconuts that she has to keep covered under sheet of cloth to protect them from the harsh sun.

Despite poor demand, the price has risen by at least ₹ 10 a nut. “Our suppliers have hiked the price citing difficulties in transportation. I have to shell out Rs.40 a nut and have to necessarily sell at ₹ 50 to make a profit. Some others are selling the nuts at ₹ 60 apiece,” said Ms.Lakshmi.

For many of the vendors, the prohibitory orders has seriously jeopardised their livelihood. “I have been earning a living by selling coconuts for 22 years now. But for the past one week I had to close my shop and all the coconut stocks left with me turned rotten,” said Manoharan (65).

He says he decided to reopen the shop as he was left with no money but was still being shooed away by the police. “ I don’t know what to do. Coconuts should be treated as an essential commodity, especially for patients undergoing treatment in hospitals all around in this area,” he said, getting ready to wind up sales for the day on Friday noon.