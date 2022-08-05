Sale of national flags at post offices picks up pace 

National flags are sold at Tallakulam Head Post Office in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

“As many as 1,170 national flags have been sold across Madurai Postal Division since the commencement of sale on August 1, ahead of the 75th Independence Day,” said K.A. Kalyanavaradharajan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, on Friday.

National flags measuring 30 inches x 20 inches without flag poles would be available at ₹25 per piece at Madurai Head Post Office on North Veli Street, Tallakulam Head Post Office and Arasaradi Head Post Office until August 15, he said.

“Public response is encouraging and we are to receive 12,000 more flags to make them available in sub-post offices and branch offices,” he added.

The flags would be sold even on holidays on August 7, 9 and 14 at major post offices in the district, said an official.

The public could click a picture in front of the selfie board displayed on post office premises. “They can upload their pictures along with hashtags like #IndiaPost4Tiranga ; #HarGharTiranga and #AmritMahotsav on social media,” the official added.

Mr. Kalyanavaradharajan said people could hoist the flag at their homes from August 13 to 15.

Interested people and authorities of schools and colleges could also contact nearby post offices for bulk booking.