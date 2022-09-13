Sale of kolu dolls picks up ahead of Navaratri

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 13, 2022 20:04 IST

Kolu idols displayed for sale at Gandhigram Khadi showroom in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Ahead of the Navratri festival, kolu dolls are on display at shops in the district

M. Gowrisankar, store manager at Khadi Craft on AMC Road, said that business was picking up as regular customers were trickling in to buy the best of the lot. “The new models are sets such as Tulabharam, Nava Durga, Girivalam and Ashta Varahi apart from the popular ones such as wedding, Surya Bhagavan Ratham and Dasavatharam.

“The Maya Bazaar set priced at ₹3,500 is so grand and intricate and is nothing like we have received until now,” he added.

T. Krishnan, a resident of Govindapuram, said that he had begun to unload dolls from their loft and to spruce up their house. “My wife and I are eyeing a beautiful Thiruvilayadal set as we have to add a new doll to our collection every year as per custom. We are also planning to deck up a nine-step display this year.”

For M. Vasantha from Balakrishnapuram, a regular customer at the store, “the shopping season for the festival has officially begun.”

“It was unfortunate that we were allowed to invite only limited people last time due to COVID-19 protocols, but this year we plan to go to town with the celebrations. We have planned to try out new recipes of Navaratri special sundal this time,” she said and added that she was excited to go kolu shopping like always.

