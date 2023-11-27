ADVERTISEMENT

Sale of books nets over ₹1 crore at fair in Virudhunagar

November 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Books worth over a total of ₹1 crore were sold at the second book fair that concluded in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Speaking at the valedictory function held here, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said books worth ₹40 lakh were procured by the district administration for distribution among students of government schools and to rural libraries in the district. Over one lakh visitors had visited the book stalls and exhibition on Vembakottai archaeological excavation.

There were several festivals to celebrate with joy. However, only words that were read at some point of time in life would help heal oneself during time of distress, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US