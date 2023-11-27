HamberMenu
Sale of books nets over ₹1 crore at fair in Virudhunagar

November 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Books worth over a total of ₹1 crore were sold at the second book fair that concluded in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Speaking at the valedictory function held here, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said books worth ₹40 lakh were procured by the district administration for distribution among students of government schools and to rural libraries in the district. Over one lakh visitors had visited the book stalls and exhibition on Vembakottai archaeological excavation.

There were several festivals to celebrate with joy. However, only words that were read at some point of time in life would help heal oneself during time of distress, he added.

